New Strong Buy Stocks for December 6th

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI): This company that provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

ManTech International Corporation (MANT): This company that provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX): This company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG): This company that provides government-sponsored managed care services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE): This company that operates as an optical retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

