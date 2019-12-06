New Strong Buy Stocks for December 6th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI): This company that provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
ManTech International Corporation (MANT): This company that provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX): This company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG): This company that provides government-sponsored managed care services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE): This company that operates as an optical retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
