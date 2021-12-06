New Strong Buy Stocks for December 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY: This manufacturer and marketer of value-added plastic consumer packaging and engineered materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

Chico's FAS, Inc. CHS: This retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Funko, Inc. FNKO: This pop culture consumer products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited GNK: This provider of ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.1% over the last 60 days.

HeadHunter Group PLC HHR: This owner and operator of an online recruitment platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.