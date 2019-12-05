New Strong Buy Stocks for December 5th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF): This company that provides various insurance products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Quote

LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG): This health care provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

LHC Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

LHC Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | LHC Group, Inc. Quote

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM): This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of silver and related mineral properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. Price and Consensus

Silvercorp Metals Inc. price-consensus-chart | Silvercorp Metals Inc. Quote

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL): This financial services holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 90 days.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Price and Consensus

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Quote

Veritone, Inc. (VERI): This company that provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Veritone, Inc. Price and Consensus

Veritone, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Veritone, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.