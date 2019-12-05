New Strong Buy Stocks for December 5th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF): This company that provides various insurance products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG): This health care provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM): This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of silver and related mineral properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL): This financial services holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 90 days.
Veritone, Inc. (VERI): This company that provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
