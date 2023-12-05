New Strong Buy Stocks for December 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Centrus Energy LEU: This company which is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

Toyota Motor TM: This company which is one of the leading automakers in the world in terms of sales and production, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 day.

NAPCO Security Technologies NSSC: This company which is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.

Modine Manufacturing MOD: This company which operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Summit Financial Group SMMF: This financial holding company which provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the central region of Kentucky, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

