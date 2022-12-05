New Strong Buy Stocks for December 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Limoneira Co LMNR: This agribusiness and real estate development company with operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Limoneira Co Price and Consensus

Limoneira Co price-consensus-chart | Limoneira Co Quote

CIRCOR International CIR: This company that designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 day.

CIRCOR International, Inc. Price and Consensus

CIRCOR International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CIRCOR International, Inc. Quote

Titan Machinery TITN: This company which represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Titan Machinery Inc. Price and Consensus

Titan Machinery Inc. price-consensus-chart | Titan Machinery Inc. Quote

RPM International RPM: This company that manufactures and markets high-performance coatings, sealants and specialty chemicals, primarily for maintenance and improvement applications, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

RPM International Inc. Price and Consensus

RPM International Inc. price-consensus-chart | RPM International Inc. Quote

Shore Bancshares SHBI :This bank holding company that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Shore Bancshares Inc Price and Consensus

Shore Bancshares Inc price-consensus-chart | Shore Bancshares Inc Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

