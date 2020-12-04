New Strong Buy Stocks for December 4th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN): This long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

MYR Group, Inc. (MYRG): This holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT): This distributor of value-added industrial products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR): This global telecommunications firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.6% over the last 60 days.

Nintendo Co. (NTDOY): This company which is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

