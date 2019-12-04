New Strong Buy Stocks for December 4th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO): This company that operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY): This company that operates convenience stores has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Sony Corporation (SNE): This company that designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS): This company that provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN): This software development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.