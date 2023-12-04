New Strong Buy Stocks for December 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Dutch Bros BROS: This company which is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high quality, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled speed and superior services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.0% over the last 60 days.

Dutch Bros Inc. Price and Consensus

Dutch Bros Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dutch Bros Inc. Quote

JAKKS Pacific JAKK: This multi-brand company that designs and markets a broad range of toys and consumer products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.9% over the last 60 day.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Price and Consensus

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Quote

Paymentus PAY: This company which is a provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Quote

Burford Capital BUR: This finance and asset management company which is focused on law and had businesses including litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.0% over the last 60 days.

Burford Capital Limited Price and Consensus

Burford Capital Limited price-consensus-chart | Burford Capital Limited Quote

Ryerson RYI: This services company that processes and distributes metals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Ryerson Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Burford Capital Limited (BUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.