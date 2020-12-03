New Strong Buy Stocks for December 3rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI): This global asset manager has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Federated Hermes, Inc. Price and Consensus

Federated Hermes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Federated Hermes, Inc. Quote

Mvb Financial Corp. (MVBF): This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Mvb Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

Mvb Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Mvb Financial Corp. Quote

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN): This national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Quote

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD): This company that is engaged in the business of global logistics management has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Price and Consensus

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Quote

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.

Ellington Financial Inc. Price and Consensus

Ellington Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ellington Financial Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Mvb Financial Corp. (MVBF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.