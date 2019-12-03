New Strong Buy Stocks for December 3rd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
RH (RH): This company that operates as a retailer in the home furnishings has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
Amalgamated Bank (AMAL): This company that provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN): This company that provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI): This company that offers various personal and business banking solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Zovio Inc (ZVO): This company that operates as an education technology services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
