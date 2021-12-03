New Strong Buy Stocks for December 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ABG: This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Capri Holdings Limited CPRI: This designer, marketer, and retailer of branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Intellinetics, Inc. INLX: This content services software company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.6% over the last 60 days.

Legacy Housing Corporation LEGH: This builder, seller, and financer of manufactured homes and tiny houses in the southern United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Matson, Inc. MATX: This ocean transportation and logistics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

