New Strong Buy Stocks for December 31st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AAR Corp. (AIR): This company that provides various products and services to the aviation and defense industries worldwide has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

AAR Corp. Price and Consensus

AAR Corp. price-consensus-chart | AAR Corp. Quote

BG Staffing Inc (BGSF): This national provider of temporary staffing services across a diverse set of industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

BG Staffing Inc Price and Consensus

BG Staffing Inc price-consensus-chart | BG Staffing Inc Quote

CAI International, Inc. (CAI): This one of the world's leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

CAI International, Inc. Price and Consensus

CAI International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CAI International, Inc. Quote

Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU): This company that operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Malibu Boats, Inc. Price and Consensus

Malibu Boats, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Malibu Boats, Inc. Quote

The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF): This company that manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

The Shyft Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Shyft Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Shyft Group, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.

Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU): Free Stock Analysis Report



CAI International, Inc. (CAI): Free Stock Analysis Report



BG Staffing Inc (BGSF): Free Stock Analysis Report



AAR Corp. (AIR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.