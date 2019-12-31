New Strong Buy Stocks for December 31st
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI); This company that provides business management solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI): This company that provides technology solutions for the casino gaming has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX): This company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells firearms has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL): This company that provides online and offline education services, and sells related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.