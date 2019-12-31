New Strong Buy Stocks for December 31st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI); This company that provides business management solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

Barrett Business Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Barrett Business Services, Inc. Quote

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI): This company that provides technology solutions for the casino gaming has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Everi Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Everi Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Everi Holdings Inc. Quote

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX): This company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote

American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells firearms has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation Price and Consensus

American Outdoor Brands Corporation price-consensus-chart | American Outdoor Brands Corporation Quote

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL): This company that provides online and offline education services, and sells related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.7% over the last 60 days.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

China Distance Education Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | China Distance Education Holdings Limited Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through Q3 2019, while the S&P 500 gained +39.6%, five of our strategies returned +51.8%, +57.5%, +96.9%, +119.0%, and even +158.9%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – Q3 2019, while the S&P averaged +5.6% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.1% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.