New Strong Buy Stocks for December 31st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. DDI : This company that engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.8% over the last 60 days.
DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus
DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Quote
First United Corporation FUNC : This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.
First United Corporation Price and Consensus
First United Corporation price-consensus-chart | First United Corporation Quote
Goodrich Petroleum Corporation GDP : This independent oil and natural gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.8% over the last 60 days.
Goodrich Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus
Goodrich Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Goodrich Petroleum Corporation Quote
HollyFrontier Corporation HFC : This independent petroleum refiner has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 65.5% over the last 60 days.
HollyFrontier Corporation Price and Consensus
HollyFrontier Corporation price-consensus-chart | HollyFrontier Corporation Quote
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. RAMP : This technology company that provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 231.3% over the last 60 days.
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022
In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?
From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained an impressive +962.5% versus the S&P 500’s +329.4%. Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.Be First To New Top 10 Stocks >>
Click to get this free report
HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP): Free Stock Analysis Report
First United Corporation (FUNC): Free Stock Analysis Report
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP): Free Stock Analysis Report
DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (DDI): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.