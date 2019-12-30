New Strong Buy Stocks for December 30th

Here are 4 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY): This company that provides various solutions for managing health care accounts has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

Luther Burbank Corporation (LBC): This company that provides various banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 90 days.

the Rubicon Project, Inc. (RUBI): This company that provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK): This company that provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.5% over the last 60 days.

