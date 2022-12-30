New Strong Buy Stocks for December 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days.

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Quote

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA: This reinsurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Price and Consensus

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Quote

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA: This integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Quote

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. ACR: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. Price and Consensus

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. price-consensus-chart | ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. Quote

Vinci SA VCISY: This company that operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Vinci SA Price and Consensus

Vinci SA price-consensus-chart | Vinci SA Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vinci SA (VCISY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.