New Strong Buy Stocks for December 30th

Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Delta Apparel, Inc. DLA : This company that designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. SPH : This company that engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Ready Capital Corporation RC : This real estate finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13% over the last 60 days.

 

Methanex Corporation MEOH : This company that produces and supplies methanol has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 90 days.

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

