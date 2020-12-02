New Strong Buy Stocks For December 2nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF): This leading provider of title insurance has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

SchweitzerMauduit International, Inc. (SWM): This leading global provider of engineered solutions & advanced materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (SHG): This Korea's largest financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG): This commercial bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL (ELP): This fully integrated electric power company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 90 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

