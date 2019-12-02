Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 2nd

Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS): This company that operates as a sporting goods retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Momo Inc. (MOMO): This company that operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT): This company that provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF): This company that provides property casualty insurance products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Intellicheck, Inc. (IDN): This technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Most Popular