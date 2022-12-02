New Strong Buy Stocks for December 2nd

Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE: This global options exchange has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Amerant Bancorp Inc. AMTB: This bank holding company for Amerant Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Pinduoduo Inc. PDD: This e-commerce company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Bank7 Corp. BSVN: This bank holding company for Bank7 has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

