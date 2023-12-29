New Strong Buy Stocks for December 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Sphere Entertainment Co. SPHR: This entertainment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 78.9% over the last 60 days.

Aspen Technology, Inc. AZPN: This industrial software provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. BWB: This bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. EBMT: This bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Tencent Holdings Limited TCEHY: This investment holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





