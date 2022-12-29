New Strong Buy Stocks for December 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. SPNS: This company that provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. Price and Consensus

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. price-consensus-chart | Sapiens International Corporation N.V. Quote

Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS: This specialty metals company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

Carpenter Technology Corporation Price and Consensus

Carpenter Technology Corporation price-consensus-chart | Carpenter Technology Corporation Quote

DHT Holdings, Inc. DHT: This operator of crude oil tankers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 144.4% over the last 60 days.

DHT Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

DHT Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DHT Holdings, Inc. Quote

Docebo Inc. DCBO: This company that provides a cloud-based learning management system for training has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.3% over the last 60 days.

Docebo Inc. Price and Consensus

Docebo Inc. price-consensus-chart | Docebo Inc. Quote

Entera Bio Ltd. ENTX: This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Entera Bio Ltd. Price and Consensus

Entera Bio Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Entera Bio Ltd. Quote

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Docebo Inc. (DCBO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

