New Strong Buy Stocks for December 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Sapiens International Corporation N.V. SPNS: This company that provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS: This specialty metals company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.
DHT Holdings, Inc. DHT: This operator of crude oil tankers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 144.4% over the last 60 days.
Docebo Inc. DCBO: This company that provides a cloud-based learning management system for training has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.3% over the last 60 days.
Entera Bio Ltd. ENTX: This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
