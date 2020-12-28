New Strong Buy Stocks for December 28th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CAI International, Inc. (CAI): This one of the world's leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

AAR Corp. (AIR): This company that provides various products and services to the aviation and defense industries worldwide has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW): This company which is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world's largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN): This national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Helios Technologies, Inc (HLIO): This industrial technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

