New Strong Buy Stocks for December 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Modine Manufacturing Company MOD: This company which provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Modine Manufacturing Company Price and Consensus

Modine Manufacturing Company price-consensus-chart | Modine Manufacturing Company Quote

Repsol, S.A. REPYY: This integrated energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Repsol SA Price and Consensus

Repsol SA price-consensus-chart | Repsol SA Quote

Imperial Oil Limited IMO: This oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Imperial Oil Limited Price and Consensus

Imperial Oil Limited price-consensus-chart | Imperial Oil Limited Quote

Commvault Systems, Inc. CVLT: This data protection platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

CommVault Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

CommVault Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CommVault Systems, Inc. Quote

Peakstone Realty Trust PKST: This integrated real estate investment Trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price and Consensus

Peakstone Realty Trust price-consensus-chart | Peakstone Realty Trust Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Repsol SA (REPYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.