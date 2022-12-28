New Strong Buy Stocks for December 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

PDF Solutions PDFS: This company that provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.7% over the last 60 days.

United Airlines UAL: This Chicago - based company that provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.

DocuSign DOCU: This San Francisco - based company which is a global provider of cloud-based software that provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

Third Coast Bancshares TCBX: This Texas - based bank holding company that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Reservoir Media RSVR: This New York - based music publishing company which operates principally in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London and Abu Dhabi, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 day.

