New Strong Buy Stocks for December 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. AAWW: This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY: This manufacturer of value-added plastic consumer packaging and engineered materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

Berry Global Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Berry Global Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Berry Global Group, Inc. Quote

Caleres, Inc. CAL: This retailer and wholesaler of footwear has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.

Caleres, Inc. Price and Consensus

Caleres, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Caleres, Inc. Quote

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. FLGT: This provider of COVID-19 as well as genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.

Fullgent Genetics Price and Consensus

Fullgent Genetics price-consensus-chart | Fullgent Genetics Quote

Murphy USA Inc. MUSA: This retailer of gasoline products and convenience store merchandise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Murphy USA Inc. Price and Consensus

Murphy USA Inc. price-consensus-chart | Murphy USA Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.