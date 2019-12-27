Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 27th

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Commercial Metals Company (CMC): This company that manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC): This company that markets and distributes food and food-related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR): This company that designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

HOYA Corporation (HOCPY): This company that engages in the life care and information technology businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 90 days.

CSL Limited (CSLLY): This company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

