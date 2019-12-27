New Strong Buy Stocks for December 27th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Commercial Metals Company (CMC): This company that manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Commercial Metals Company Price and Consensus
Commercial Metals Company price-consensus-chart | Commercial Metals Company Quote
Performance Food Group Company (PFGC): This company that markets and distributes food and food-related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Performance Food Group Company Price and Consensus
Performance Food Group Company price-consensus-chart | Performance Food Group Company Quote
CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR): This company that designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
CIRCOR International, Inc. Price and Consensus
CIRCOR International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CIRCOR International, Inc. Quote
HOYA Corporation (HOCPY): This company that engages in the life care and information technology businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 90 days.
Hoya Corp. Price and Consensus
Hoya Corp. price-consensus-chart | Hoya Corp. Quote
CSL Limited (CSLLY): This company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
CSL Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
CSL Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | CSL Limited Sponsored ADR Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>
Click to get this free report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.