New Strong Buy Stocks for December 27th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Commercial Metals Company (CMC): This company that manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Commercial Metals Company Price and Consensus

Commercial Metals Company price-consensus-chart | Commercial Metals Company Quote

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC): This company that markets and distributes food and food-related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Performance Food Group Company Price and Consensus

Performance Food Group Company price-consensus-chart | Performance Food Group Company Quote

CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR): This company that designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

CIRCOR International, Inc. Price and Consensus

CIRCOR International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CIRCOR International, Inc. Quote

HOYA Corporation (HOCPY): This company that engages in the life care and information technology businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 90 days.

Hoya Corp. Price and Consensus

Hoya Corp. price-consensus-chart | Hoya Corp. Quote

CSL Limited (CSLLY): This company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

CSL Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

CSL Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | CSL Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.