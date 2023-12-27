New Strong Buy Stocks for December 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Arch Resources, Inc. ARCH: This company which produces and sells metallurgical products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO: This water management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. LOB: This bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company has has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. DOCN: This cloud computing platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. BLX: This multinational bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

