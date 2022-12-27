New Strong Buy Stocks for December 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Par Pacific PARR: This Houston, Texas-based company that manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Quote

ACRES Commercial Realty ACR: This real estate investment trust which is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. Price and Consensus

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. price-consensus-chart | ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. Quote

Allegro MicroSystems ALGM: This company which is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Quote

BHP Group Limited BHP: This company which is amongst the world's largest diversified resource companies with operations across several continents with a market capitalization of around $221 billion, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

Myers Industries MYE: This company which is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 day.

Myers Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Myers Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Myers Industries, Inc. Quote

