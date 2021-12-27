New Strong Buy Stocks for December 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO: This retailer of sporting goods and outdoor recreational products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Price and Consensus

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Quote

Gerdau S.A. GGB: This provider of steel products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

Gerdau S.A. Price and Consensus

Gerdau S.A. price-consensus-chart | Gerdau S.A. Quote

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PAG: This diversified transportation services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL: This builder of luxury residential single-family detached, attached home, master planned resort-style golf, and urban low-, mid-, and high-rise communities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers Inc. Price and Consensus

Toll Brothers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

Cushman & Wakefield plc CWK: This real estate services firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

Cushman & Wakefield PLC Price and Consensus

Cushman & Wakefield PLC price-consensus-chart | Cushman & Wakefield PLC Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.