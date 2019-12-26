New Strong Buy Stocks for December 26th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD); This company that operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Rite Aid Corporation Price and Consensus

Rite Aid Corporation price-consensus-chart | Rite Aid Corporation Quote

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE): This company that designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Helen of Troy Limited Price and Consensus

Helen of Troy Limited price-consensus-chart | Helen of Troy Limited Quote

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR): This company that engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Quote

Alkermes plc (ALKS): This biopharmaceutical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.4% over the last 90 days.

Alkermes plc Price and Consensus

Alkermes plc price-consensus-chart | Alkermes plc Quote

InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN): This company that provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.9% over the last 60 days.

InterXion Holding N.V. Price and Consensus

InterXion Holding N.V. price-consensus-chart | InterXion Holding N.V. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.