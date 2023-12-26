New Strong Buy Stocks for December 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. TAST: This restaurant company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.

Knife River Corporation KNF: This aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.2% over the last 60 days.

ESCO Technologies Inc. ESE: This company which produces and supplies engineered products and systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGY: This integrated telecommunication services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. ATMU: This filtration products manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

