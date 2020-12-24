New Strong Buy Stocks for December 24th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

WidePoint Corporation (WYY): This technology-based provider of products and services to the government sector and commercial markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI): This insurance holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

WESCO International, Inc. (WCC): This company which is one of the largest players in the highly fragmented distribution market for electrical construction products in North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK): This restaurant company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

LCI Industries (LCII): This supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

