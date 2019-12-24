New Strong Buy Stocks for December 24th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC): This provider of wind turbine electronic controls and systems, designs and engineering services to reduce the cost of wind energy, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY): This supplier of a broad range of innovative rigid, flexible and nonwoven products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL): This owner and operator of logistics and marketing assets for crude oil as well as intermediate and refined products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA): This provider of scheduled air transportation for passengers as well as cargo has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI): This provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.4% over the last 60 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.