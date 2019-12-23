Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 23rd

Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU): This private equity firm that specializes in acquisition has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN): This company that provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.9% over the last 60 days.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS): This company that engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 79.4% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. (PAC): This company that operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

ProAssurance Corporation (PRA): This company that provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

