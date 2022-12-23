New Strong Buy Stocks for December 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Centrica CPYYY: This growing energy company which secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses in the UK, North America and Europe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

Centrica PLC Price and Consensus

Centrica PLC price-consensus-chart | Centrica PLC Quote

Consol Energy CEIX: This Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company which is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Consol Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

Consol Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Consol Energy Inc. Quote

Veritiv VRTV: This Atlanta, Georgia-based company which operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 day.

Veritiv Corporation Price and Consensus

Veritiv Corporation price-consensus-chart | Veritiv Corporation Quote

WPP WPP: This marketing services company that provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

WPP PLC Price and Consensus

WPP PLC price-consensus-chart | WPP PLC Quote

WhiteHorse Finance WHF: This Miami, United States-based business development company which focuses on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Price and Consensus

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Centrica PLC (CPYYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WPP PLC (WPP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consol Energy Inc. (CEIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.