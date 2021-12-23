New Strong Buy Stocks for December 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AdvanSix Inc. ASIX: This producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. LAZY: This operator of recreation vehicle dealerships under the Lazydays brand in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

SM Energy Company SM: This independent energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. KTB: This lifestyle apparel company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Schneider National, Inc. SNDR: This transportation and logistics services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

