New Strong Buy Stocks for December 22nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW): This company that produces pulp and paperboard has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Clearwater Paper Corporation Price and Consensus

Clearwater Paper Corporation price-consensus-chart | Clearwater Paper Corporation Quote

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This provider of online financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.6% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote

FedEx Corporation (FDX): This company that provides express delivery services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

FedEx Corporation Price and Consensus

FedEx Corporation price-consensus-chart | FedEx Corporation Quote

Jabil, Inc. (JBL): This company which is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus

Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote

CAI International, Inc. (CAI): This company which is one of the world's leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

CAI International, Inc. Price and Consensus

CAI International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CAI International, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Jabil, Inc. (JBL): Free Stock Analysis Report



FedEx Corporation (FDX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW): Free Stock Analysis Report



CAI International, Inc. (CAI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.