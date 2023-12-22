New Strong Buy Stocks for December 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

DouYu International Holdings Limited DOYU: This online gaming platform operator has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis N.V. STLA: This company that engages in the business of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

BeiGene, Ltd. BGNE: This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47% over the last 60 days.

Legacy Housing Corporation LEGH: This housing solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. WTS: This building systems and solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

