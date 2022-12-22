New Strong Buy Stocks for December 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Owl Rock Capital Corporation ORCC: This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Sanmina Corporation SANM: This integrated manufacturing solutions and components, products and repair company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

NRG Energy, Inc. NRG: This integrated power company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. ESSA: This bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. ESQ: This bank holding company for Esquire Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

