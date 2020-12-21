New Strong Buy Stocks for December 21st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This automotive retailer in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO): This company that is engaged in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources across the world has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC): This designer, manufacturer and distributer of transportation and various industrial products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL): This designer and manufacturer of driveline and metal forming products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 92.6% over the last 60 days.

Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD): This provider of infection prevention and control products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

