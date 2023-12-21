New Strong Buy Stocks for December 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Fluor Corporation FLR: This engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Startek, Inc. SRT: This business process outsourcing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

James Hardie Industries plc JHX: This fiber cement building products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

FlexShopper, Inc. FPAY: This financial technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. BRSP: This commercial real estate credit REIT has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

