New Strong Buy Stocks for December 20th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO): This company that manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.
Winnebago Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Winnebago Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Winnebago Industries, Inc. Quote
Alkermes plc (ALKS): This biopharmaceutical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.4% over the last 60 days.
Alkermes plc Price and Consensus
Alkermes plc price-consensus-chart | Alkermes plc Quote
Avon Products, Inc. (AVP): This company that manufactures and markets beauty and related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.4% over the last 60 days.
Avon Products, Inc. Price and Consensus
Avon Products, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avon Products, Inc. Quote
NMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH): This company that provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
NMI Holdings Inc Price and Consensus
NMI Holdings Inc price-consensus-chart | NMI Holdings Inc Quote
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX): This company that engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Price and Consensus
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Click to get this free report
Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX): Free Stock Analysis Report
NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH): Free Stock Analysis Report
Avon Products, Inc. (AVP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Alkermes plc (ALKS): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.