New Strong Buy Stocks for December 20th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO): This company that manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Winnebago Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Winnebago Industries, Inc. Quote

Alkermes plc (ALKS): This biopharmaceutical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.4% over the last 60 days.

Alkermes plc Price and Consensus

Alkermes plc price-consensus-chart | Alkermes plc Quote

Avon Products, Inc. (AVP): This company that manufactures and markets beauty and related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.4% over the last 60 days.

Avon Products, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avon Products, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avon Products, Inc. Quote

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH): This company that provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

NMI Holdings Inc Price and Consensus

NMI Holdings Inc price-consensus-chart | NMI Holdings Inc Quote

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX): This company that engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Price and Consensus

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

