New Strong Buy Stocks for December 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Alexander’s, Inc. ALX: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

National Bankshares, Inc. NKSH: This bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. NREF: This real estate finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Jackson Financial Inc. JXN: This insurance company which provides a suite of annuities to retail investors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Liberty Energy Inc. LBRT: This company that provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services to the oil and gas sector has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

