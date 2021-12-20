New Strong Buy Stocks for December 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. CTT: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus
CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. Quote
DLH Holdings Corp. DLHC: This provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.
DLH Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus
DLH Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | DLH Holdings Corp. Quote
AutoZone, Inc. AZO: This retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.
AutoZone, Inc. Price and Consensus
AutoZone, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoZone, Inc. Quote
Standard Motor Products, Inc. SMP: This manufacturer and distributor of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Standard Motor Products, Inc. Price and Consensus
Standard Motor Products, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Standard Motor Products, Inc. Quote
The Children's Place, Inc. PLCE: This pure-play children's specialty apparel retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.1% over the last 60 days.
The Children's Place, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Children's Place, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Children's Place, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
AutoZone, Inc. (AZO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP): Free Stock Analysis Report
The Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE): Free Stock Analysis Report
CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (CTT): Free Stock Analysis Report
DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.