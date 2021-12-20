New Strong Buy Stocks for December 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. CTT: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. Quote

DLH Holdings Corp. DLHC: This provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

DLH Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

DLH Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | DLH Holdings Corp. Quote

AutoZone, Inc. AZO: This retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

AutoZone, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoZone, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoZone, Inc. Quote

Standard Motor Products, Inc. SMP: This manufacturer and distributor of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Price and Consensus

Standard Motor Products, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Standard Motor Products, Inc. Quote

The Children's Place, Inc. PLCE: This pure-play children's specialty apparel retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.1% over the last 60 days.

The Children's Place, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Children's Place, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Children's Place, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.