New Strong Buy Stocks for December 1st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BRP Inc. (DOOO): This company that designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

BRP Inc. Price and Consensus

BRP Inc. price-consensus-chart | BRP Inc. Quote

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

Buckle, Inc. The Price and Consensus

Buckle, Inc. The price-consensus-chart | Buckle, Inc. The Quote

Ford Motor Company (F): This company that designs, manufactures, markets and services cars, trucks and sport utility vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69% over the last 60 days.

Ford Motor Company Price and Consensus

Ford Motor Company price-consensus-chart | Ford Motor Company Quote

Gerdau S.A. (GGB): This steel producer in Latin America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.8% over the last 60 days.

Gerdau S.A. Price and Consensus

Gerdau S.A. price-consensus-chart | Gerdau S.A. Quote

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS): This leading global financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

