New Strong Buy Stocks for December 1st
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
BRP Inc. (DOOO): This company that designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
BRP Inc. Price and Consensus
BRP Inc. price-consensus-chart | BRP Inc. Quote
The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.
Buckle, Inc. The Price and Consensus
Buckle, Inc. The price-consensus-chart | Buckle, Inc. The Quote
Ford Motor Company (F): This company that designs, manufactures, markets and services cars, trucks and sport utility vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69% over the last 60 days.
Ford Motor Company Price and Consensus
Ford Motor Company price-consensus-chart | Ford Motor Company Quote
Gerdau S.A. (GGB): This steel producer in Latin America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.8% over the last 60 days.
Gerdau S.A. Price and Consensus
Gerdau S.A. price-consensus-chart | Gerdau S.A. Quote
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS): This leading global financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Quote
