New Strong Buy Stocks for December 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. AQST: This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72% over the last 60 days.

Toyota Motor Corporation TM: This automobile company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Centrus Energy Corp. LEU: This nuclear fuel and services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

BrainsWay Ltd. BWAY: This commercial stage medical device company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.

Modine Manufacturing Company MOD: This company which provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

