New Strong Buy Stocks for December 1st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
The Chemours Company CC: This provider of performance chemicals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
The Chemours Company Price and Consensus
The Chemours Company price-consensus-chart | The Chemours Company Quote
Forrester Research, Inc. FORR: This independent research and advisory services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.
Forrester Research, Inc. Price and Consensus
Forrester Research, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Forrester Research, Inc. Quote
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. GFED: This bank holding company for Guaranty Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Quote
Hub Group, Inc. HUBG: This transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Hub Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hub Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hub Group, Inc. Quote
JD.com, Inc. JD: This owner and operator of an online direct sales company in China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.
JD.com, Inc. Price and Consensus
JD.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JD.com, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>
Click to get this free report
Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR): Free Stock Analysis Report
JD.com, Inc. (JD): Free Stock Analysis Report
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED): Free Stock Analysis Report
The Chemours Company (CC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.