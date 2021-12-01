New Strong Buy Stocks for December 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

The Chemours Company CC: This provider of performance chemicals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

The Chemours Company Price and Consensus

The Chemours Company price-consensus-chart | The Chemours Company Quote

Forrester Research, Inc. FORR: This independent research and advisory services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Forrester Research, Inc. Price and Consensus

Forrester Research, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Forrester Research, Inc. Quote

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. GFED: This bank holding company for Guaranty Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Hub Group, Inc. HUBG: This transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Hub Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hub Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hub Group, Inc. Quote

JD.com, Inc. JD: This owner and operator of an online direct sales company in China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

JD.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

JD.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JD.com, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.