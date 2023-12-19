New Strong Buy Stocks for December 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN: This company which distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Price and Consensus
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Quote
Sunoco LP SUN: This retail fuel company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.
Sunoco LP Price and Consensus
Sunoco LP price-consensus-chart | Sunoco LP Quote
Nextracker Inc. NXT: This energy solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.4% over the last 60 days.
Nextracker Inc. Price and Consensus
Nextracker Inc. price-consensus-chart | Nextracker Inc. Quote
FlexShopper, Inc. FPAY: This financial technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.
FlexShopper Inc. Price and Consensus
FlexShopper Inc. price-consensus-chart | FlexShopper Inc. Quote
Hagerty, Inc. HGTY: This company which provides insurance agency services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 400% over the last 60 days.
Hagerty, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hagerty, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hagerty, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock
One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.
As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.Download Free ChatGPT Stock Report Right Now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) : Free Stock Analysis Report
FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Hagerty, Inc. (HGTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Nextracker Inc. (NXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.