New Strong Buy Stocks for December 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. ARGO: This underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. Quote

Gold Fields Limited GFI: This gold producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Gold Fields Limited Price and Consensus

Gold Fields Limited price-consensus-chart | Gold Fields Limited Quote

AngloGold Ashanti Limited AU: This gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited Price and Consensus

AngloGold Ashanti Limited price-consensus-chart | AngloGold Ashanti Limited Quote

China Automotive Systems, Inc. CAAS: This automotive systems and components company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55% over the last 60 days.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

China Automotive Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | China Automotive Systems, Inc. Quote

Ladder Capital Corp LADR: This commercial real estate management trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Ladder Capital Corp Price and Consensus

Ladder Capital Corp price-consensus-chart | Ladder Capital Corp Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.